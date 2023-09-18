WATCH: Ishan Kishan mimics Virat Kohli's walk, latter's comeback is gold after India's Asia Cup win

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Ishan Kishan mimicked Virat Kohli's walk but the Indian batting superstar was waiting to give a hilarious comeback

Team India beat Sri Lanka in the final in Colombo on Sunday, September 17 to win their 8th Asia Cup title rather easily and convincingly which not even the Men in Blue wouldn't have thought. Sri Lanka were skittled out for a meagre 50 in just 15.2 overs and the Men in Blue chased down the target in 6.1 overs as the match didn't even last a couple of hours and had not there been a 40-minute delay due to rain at the start, it would have been an even earlier finish.

As the Men in Blue laid their hands on the first multi-nation trophy in the last few years, the mood in the camp was relaxed, fun and light. The same was visible in the mimicry competition between Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli, of how the other person walked.

After Ishan mimicked Kohli's walk, rather well, the Indian batting superstar gave it back with a hilarious impression of the wicketkeeper batter as the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya watching all this take place couldn't hold themselves from laughing. The video has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

While the Asia Cup was a big tournament, Team India would be happier getting most of the boxes ticked apart from the trophy since there is a three-match ODI series to be played against Australia and then the World Cup. All the batters got a big innings under their belt while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were the standout bowlers. Injuries to Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer were not desired but with options available in the squad has helped Indian team overcome their absence so far and the bench will be tested against a strong Australian side.

