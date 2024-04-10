WATCH: Furious Shubman Gill shouts at the umpire after last-minute change in wide call on DRS vs Sanju Samson

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Shubman Gill was fuming at the on-field umpires after the third umpire changed his decision at the last minute on the wide

Gujarat Titans had an off day on the field against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10 in the 2024 edition of the IPL despite getting both the openers out in the powerplay itself. And some umpiring calls only made it tougher for them and the emotions were on display as well, especially for the skipper Shubman Gill, who even shouted at the on-field umpire.

The incident took place on the penultimate delivery of the 17th over of the Titans' bowling innings bowled by Mohit Sharma. The on-field umpire had given a wide when the ball was bowled outside the wide line despite the batter, RR skipper Sanju Samson shuffling across to his off-stump. Gill was quick to send it upstairs and get the decision checked. The third umpire, KN Ananthapadmanabhan, reasoned it well that the batter had shifted a bit towards his off-stump and hence the wide line too shifted accordingly and judged that it wasn't wide.

However, he was confused if the on-field umpire gave it out or not and told Vinod Seshan to stay with his call which was wide. There was confusion and Seshan checked with Ananthapadmanabhan again as to what the decision he was going with. The third umpire 15-20 seconds later checked the replay again and somehow changed his call to wide, eventually staying with the on-field call.

The sudden change left GT players stunned and furious. The wicketkeeper Matthew Wade couldn't believe it and Gill shouted at the umpire regarding the last-minute change. Gill then was involved in a length animated discussion with both the on-field umpires Kumar Dharmsena and Vinod Seshan.

Seshan tried to reason with Gill and repeatedly urged Gill to go back to his place but the question remained as to why there was a need for the sudden change in the call. To make matters worse, Mohit Sharma had to bowl an extra delivery and Sanju Samson hit the ball towards the long-on fielder which Rahul Tewatis lost in the lights and conceded a boundary.

After being two down for 42, the Royals recovered to 196 owing to Samson's unbeaten 68 and Riyan Parag's smashing 78 off just 48 deliveries.