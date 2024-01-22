Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Star India batter Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Test matches against England. The five-match Test series between the two teams is set to commence on January 25 in Hyderabad even as BCCI has confirmed a massive development. Kohli has cited personal reasons for withdrawing from the matches to be played in Hyderabad and Vizag.

"Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons. Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series," BCCI said in an official statement.

