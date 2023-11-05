Virat Kohli recreates SRK's famous pose, vibes on song 'Chaleya' in viral video during IND-SA match - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli couldn't stop himself from vibing to Shah Rukh Khan's popular song Chaleya during the India-South Africa match in Kolkata

It was Virat Kohli's night and he made sure he not only gave his team and fans a reason to celebrate with the bat but also made sure that he entertained them on the field when India took on South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday, November 5. It was written in the stars for the Indian batting stalwart to get to his 49th ODI century on his birthday as he equalled the Master Blaster. Kohli not only celebrated his 35th with a century but also entertained the crowd with his dance moves later on the field.

At the 5th over mark, the Eden Gardens DJ played Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's popular song 'Chaleya' from the blockbuster film Jawan and Kohli started vibing to it, as soon as he heard it. He first started mouthing the song before coming to his fielding position, then started dancing and recreated the famous Shah Rukh pose by extending his arms. The crowd acknowledged the same and Kohli was enjoying it too given he knew that they were behind him.

The video, which was shared by the ICC as well, has gone viral on the internet as Kolkata celebrated Kohli's birthday and the birthday boy responded in style.

Watch the video here:

Kohli and Iyer struggled initially as the ball was turning square, Shubman Gill's wicket was the indication and Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi both bowled extremely well before both got their eyes in and went on to stitch a 134-run partnership. After Iyer got out, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja did their job playing quickfire cameos as India got a total well out of reach of South Africa given it was a slow surface and got slower and slower as the match progressed.

India won the match by a healthy margin of 243 runs and are now confirmed to finish at the top of the table.

