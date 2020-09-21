IPL 2020: He is the brilliant Virat Kohli and looking happier than ever, says RCB star Parthiv Patel

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Virat Kohli (left) with Parthiv Patel.

With Royal Challengers Bangalore launching their Indian Premier League 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, team’s wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel made fans hopeful of expecting big things from the skipper this season.

The 35-year-old wicket-keeper batsman told India Today that since he started playing under him he has never seen Kohli enjoying himself so much.

"He is brilliant. He is The Virat Kohli. I have never seen him so calm. I have never seen a smile so much and enjoying on the ground,” said the veteran RCB opener.

Interestingly, Parthiv, who has been consistent with his batting for RCB last season, didn’t feature in the playing XI against SRH on Monday as overseas star Josh Philippe was opted ahead of the Gujarat veteran in the match being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

While the opening responsibility was handed to Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch and India under-19 Devdutt Paddikal. The duo is also making their debut for RCB with latter beginning his IPL sojourn in the UAE.

The veteran RCB opener also said that the RCB skipper seems fitter than ever and has been enjoying a new phase in his life with wife and actress Anushka Sharma being pregnant.

“I was there when he made his debut and have played under him. He is looking fitter and most importantly smiling a lot. He is enjoying his new phase, about his baby and all of it. You can see that satisfaction on his face,” Parthiv said.

RCB, who chase their maiden IPL title, have entered the eighth season with the maverick Kohli at the helm while Parthiv has been part of the franchise since 2018 before a short 1-year stint with the franchise in 2014 before moving to four-time and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

