Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli joins elite list following consecutive half-centuries in World Cup 2023 semis and finals

Virat Kohli joins elite list following consecutive half-centuries in World Cup 2023 semis and finals

Virat Kohli's red-hot form in the World Cup 2023 saw him score a total of 765 runs in 11 games. His purple patch saw him shatter Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs (673) in a single World Cup edition.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2023 16:45 IST
Virat Kohli.
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli continued his purple patch in the final of the World Cup 2023 as he scored a much-needed half-century for the Men in Blue to take them out of a precarious situation and joined a list of esteemed individuals in the process. Virat scored 54 off 63 balls with the help of four boundaries before he chopped a short delivery from Australia's captain Pat Cummins onto his stumps on the third delivery of the 29th over.

However, his fifty helped him become the first Indian to score consecutive half-centuries in the semifinal and final of a single World Cup edition. The 35-year-old joined former England captain Mike Brearley (1979 World Cup), David Boon (1987 World Cup), Javed Miandad (1992 World Cup), Aravinda de Silva (1996 World Cup), and Grant Elliot (2015 World Cup) on the list of players who have scored consecutive half-centuries in the semis and finals of a single World Cup edition.

Virat also notched up yet another record the moment he placed a delivery from Adam Zampa to the right of long-on in the 26th over. The Delhi-born not only reached his fifty but also equalled his record of scoring five consecutive fifties in a single edition of a 50-over World Cup.

The right-handed batter had also scored five fifties in a row in the 2019 edition of the World Cup. Notably, Steve Smith of Australia is the only other player apart from Virat who holds the same record. Smith achieved the feat in the 2015 edition and helped Australia lift their fifth ODI world title.

India's playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Related Stories
World Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma shatters Kane Williamson's elite captaincy record

World Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma shatters Kane Williamson's elite captaincy record

IND vs AUS Final: Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting in major World Cup record

IND vs AUS Final: Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting in major World Cup record

WATCH | Spectator bypasses security to meet Virat Kohli; halts high-voltage World Cup final

WATCH | Spectator bypasses security to meet Virat Kohli; halts high-voltage World Cup final

Australia's playing XI:

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News