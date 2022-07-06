Virat Kohli falls out of top 10 in latest ICC Test rankings: new low for the Indian batsman since 2016

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kohli no more a part of top 10 Test batsmen as per new ICC rankings

Virat Kohli smashing bowlers around the park in any given condition and thumping the air in delight with arms wide open has now become a rare sight as it has not come by for two long years. With Virat Kohli walking out with oozing self-confidence, fans expect him to go big and score a ton, his 71st ton which hasn't come by in two long years. Virat walks in and spends time at the crease, and the moment he starts to make a move, something goes wrong he ends up getting dismissed.

Few are calling it a lack of form, few are calling it bad luck. When it comes to Virat and his poor outings, there is always a mixed bag of reactions. Some are calling him out for not being responsible enough as a senior player and some are asking him to retire.

There is a thin line of difference between "aggression" and "bad conduct" on the cricket field and the former Indian skipper just does not seem to get it. Kohli's greatest skill was his capability to channel aggression into spectacular performances, but for now, it seems like the aggression has stayed and the performances have taken a back seat. The wait for Virat's 71st century continues and the moment it looks like he is far away from it. Virat gave up captaincy from all formats to reduce the workload from his shoulders but as of now, none of it is visible in his batting so far.

Kohli's cricketing innings has hit a rough patch and now he is struggling to make any kind of notable contributions to team India. In the latest ICC rankings, Virat Kohli has dropped to number 13 from number 10 and it is high time he regains his old form back.