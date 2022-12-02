Vijay Hazare Trophy | Led by Sheldon Jackson's fireworks, Saurashtra beat Maharashtra to lift 2nd title

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Jackson top scored with 133 off 136 deliveries.

Powered by Sheldon Jackson's monstrous, heroic and unbeaten 133 off just 136 deliveries, Saurashtra defeated Maharashtra by 5 wickets to lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the second time.

Batting first, Maharashtra rode on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's third consecutive hundred (108 off 131 balls) to reach 248 for 9 in 50 overs.

Chirag Jani (3/43) took a hat-trick for Saurashtra. In reply, Saurashtra reached the target in 46.3 overs with Jackson scoring his runs off 136 balls with 12 fours and five sixes.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 248/9 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 108, Chirag Jani 3/43) vs Saurashtra 249/5 in 46.3 overs (Sheldon Jackson 133 not out). Saurashtra won by 5 wickets.

More to follow...

(Inputs PTI)

Latest Cricket News