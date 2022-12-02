Friday, December 02, 2022
     
Vijay Hazare Trophy | Led by Sheldon Jackson's fireworks, Saurashtra beat Maharashtra to lift 2nd title

Saurashtra reached the target in 46.3 overs with Jackson scoring his runs off 136 balls with 12 fours and five sixes.

Kartik Mehindru New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2022 17:59 IST
Jackson top scored with 133 off 136 deliveries.
Image Source : BCCI Jackson top scored with 133 off 136 deliveries.

Powered by Sheldon Jackson's monstrous, heroic and unbeaten 133 off just 136 deliveries, Saurashtra defeated Maharashtra by 5 wickets to lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the second time. 

Batting first, Maharashtra rode on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's third consecutive hundred (108 off 131 balls) to reach 248 for 9 in 50 overs.

Chirag Jani (3/43) took a hat-trick for Saurashtra. In reply, Saurashtra reached the target in 46.3 overs with Jackson scoring his runs off 136 balls with 12 fours and five sixes.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 248/9 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 108, Chirag Jani 3/43) vs Saurashtra 249/5 in 46.3 overs (Sheldon Jackson 133 not out). Saurashtra won by 5 wickets. 

(Inputs PTI)

