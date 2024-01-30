Uttar Pradesh government honours star cricketer Deepti Sharma with DSP post

Follow us on Image Source : DEEPTI SHARMA/X Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with cricketer Deepti Sharma on January 29, 2024

The Uttar Pradesh government felicitated the star cricketer Deepti Sharma with a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post on Monday. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed Deepti her UP Police's appointment letter and a cash prize of INR 3 crore as well.

The Agra-born spin all-rounder has been India's ace spinner for the last few years and is enjoying a sensational form across formats lately. She won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the December 2023 and was recently honoured with the BCCI's Cricketer of the Year 2022-23 award.

Deepti revealed that she was humbled by CM Yogi Adityanath for honouring her with a DSP post.

"Humbled by the Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath recognized for excellence in the Asian Games and my appointment as DSP in UP Police. Forever grateful," Deepti wrote in her X post.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old star jumped to second place in the latest ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings on Tuesday. Deepti remains India's highest-ranked bowler and all-rounder in both ODI and T20I formats. Deepti was in great form with both bat and ball during the Women in Blues' recent multi-format series against Australia and England.

The left-handed batter famously scored 87 runs and took nine wickets to help India register a historic Test win against England last month. Deepti continued her form against Australia by taking 14 wickets across formats which earned him the ICC's Cricketer of the Month December 2023 award.

Deepti made her senior national team debut against South Africa in November 2014 and has featured in 194 international matches so far. Regarded as one of the best all-rounders of the generation, Deepti has already scored over 3,000 runs and has registered a 100-wicket mark in both ODIs and T20Is.

She will be next seen in action during the upcoming Women's Premier League 2024 tournament starting on February 23 where she represents Lucknow-based franchise UP Warriorz.