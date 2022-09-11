'I don't know who's Urvashi Rautela', says Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah; actress responds

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PCB Naseem Shah | File Photo

Naseem Shah and Urvashi Rautela have been in the news together for some time now. It all started when Urvashi Rautela shared a reel on Instagram where two different clips of her and Naseem Smiling were put together in a video with a Bollywood song in the background.

After the video went viral, Naseem Shah was asked about it and responded by saying that he has no idea who is Urvashi Rautela and that his only focus is on the game. "I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect," said Naseem Shah.

After Naseem's honest confession, his statement went viral on social media and people started trolling Urvashi Rautela for the same. Responding to everything, Rautela shared an Instagram story and wrote.

"Couple of days back...my team shared all fan-made cute edits around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it. Would kindly request media to not create any sort of news," said Rautela in one of her Instagram Stories."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMUrvashi Rautela's Instagram story

Naseem Shah earlier turned out to be an unlikely hero for Pakistan as the 19-year-old hit two consecutive sixes against Afghanistan to get his team over the line in the last over. He was also praised for his attitude in the first match vs India where he battled cramps, but still bowled his heart out.

As far as the Asia Cup 2022 is concerned, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to battle it out in the final of the tournament. Sri Lanka, however, defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the dress rehearsal before the final in the last clash of the Super 4 stage.

Latest Cricket News