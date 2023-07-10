Top 5 wicket-takers in IND vs WI Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

The much-awaited Test series between India and West Indies is all set to commence on July 12. The two teams have a rich history in Test cricket in terms of facing each other and India have dominated the West Indies in the last decade or so. The Caribbeans are probably going through the toughest phase in their cricketing history with the team not qualifying for the ODI World Cup for the first time. On the other hand, India also lost their second consecutive WTC Final to Australia last month and will be looking to start their new WTC cycle on a winning note.

While several legendary cricketers have graced their presence with the bat from both teams, bowlers have also dominated the proceedings a lot of times. West Indies boasted of some of the best and fearsome bowlers in the 20th century but even then, former India captain Kapil Dev has picked up most wickets in Test matches between India and West Indies.

India's World Cup-winning captain accounted for a total of 89 wickets in 25 Test matches against West Indies with four five-wicket hauls to his name. His average of 24.89 and best figures of 9/83 is also one of the best in the list. Top West Indies bowler Malcolm Marshall is at the second place in the list of most wicket picked in IND vs WI Test matches. He picked up 76 wickets in just 17 Test matches with six five-wicket hauls at an average of 21.98. His pace, more often than not, hurried the batters and Indian players were no exception either.

Another West Indies in this list is Andy Roberts who is the fifth highest wicket-taker in IND vs WI Test matches. He accounted for 67 wickets in only 14 Test matches with four five-wicket hauls. The third and fourth place in this aspect have been grabbed by India's Anil Kumble and Srinivas Venkataraghavan with 74 and 68 wickets respectively.

Most wickets in IND vs WI Tests Players Matches Innings Wickets BBI BBM Average 5-wicket hauls Kapil Dev 25 41 89 9/83 10/135 24.89 4 Malcolm Marshall 17 30 76 6/37 11/89 21.98 6 Anil Kumble 17 28 74 6/78 8/196 29.78 4 Srinivas Venkataraghavan 23 37 68 5/95 7/102 39.47 1 Andy Roberts 14 25 67 7/64 12/121 21.70 4

