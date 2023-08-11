The Men's Hundred: Roelof van der Merwe's juggling act leaves commentators and spectators spellbound | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : THE HUNDRED Roelof van der Merwe

The South African-born Roelof van der Merwe is known for his agility on the field and is one of the most renowned allrounders in world cricket at the moment. His catch to dismiss David Miller in South Africa's game against the Netherlands will forever be etched in the minds of cricket fans as he turned around and grabbed a stunner to leave the Proteas dazed.

The 38-year-old pulled off a similar acrobatic display on the field in The Men's Hundred on Thursday, August 10 while playing for Welsh Fire against Birmingham Phoenix. The breathtaking display from van der Merwe came on the 67th ball of Phoenix's innings. Phoenix's batter Moeen Ali miscued a pull shot off left-arm seamer David Payne which went miles in the air. Van der Merwe sprinted from long on and settled underneath it with poise to attempt a reverse cup but the ball popped out of his hands and ricocheted off his right shoulder. It looked as if the allrounder had made a meal of it but he kept his eyes on the ball and snaffled it on the final attempt.

The commentators on air were left gobsmacked by the jaw-dropping effort and so was the crowd gathered in the stadium to witness the clash as they went berserk. The veteran cricketer did a ball drop immediately after completing the catch to add to the excitement of the roaring spectators at the venue.

Watch Roelof van der Merwe's catch:

His remarkable agility helped Welsh Fire to see the back of Moeen before the latter could have done some real damage with the willow. The southpaw had just started to get going with 17 off 13 balls at a strike rate of 130.76, including a maximum and before he could take the game away from Fire, the pair of Payne and van der Merwe put an end to his short-lived knock.

Fire were set 113 runs to win off 100 balls and they scaled it down with 15 balls to spare and won the game by six wickets.

