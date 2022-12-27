Road to ICC ODI World Cup: Team India's complete schedule for 2023 revealed | DETAILS INSIDE

The men in blue had a blow hot blow cold kind of 2022. They dominated in mostly all the bilateral series played this year but failed to get their hands on an ICC trophy. India also failed to perform decently in the Asia Cup. The men in blue have somehow ended this year on a high after winning a Test series against Bangladesh by a margin of 2-0. The focus now entirely shifts to the One Day International World Cup that will be played in India in 2023.
India will start their preparations against Sri Lanka and the first match will be played on January 3, 2022, in Mumbai. India will look to turn their fortunes around and emerge victorious in ICC events. Here is looking at India's entire schedule for 2023.
January 2023: Sri Lanka's tour of India
- 1st T20: January 3, 2023, in Mumbai
- 2nd T20: January 5, 2023, in Pune
- 3rd T20: January 7, 2023, in Rajkot
- 1st ODI: January 10, 2023 in Guwahati
- 2nd ODI: January 12, 2023, in Kolkata
- 3rd ODI: January 15, 2023, in Thiruvananthapuram
January - February 2023: New Zealand's tour of India
- 1st ODI: January 18, 2023, in Hyderabad
- 2nd ODI: January 21, 2023, in Raipur
- 3rd ODI: January 24, 2023, in Indore
- 1st T20: January 27, 2023, in Ranchi
- 2nd T20: January 29, 2023, in Lucknow
- 3rd T20: February 1, 2023, in Ahmedabad
IN PICTURES | ODI debutants for India in 2022
February - March 2023: Australia's tour of India
- 1st Test: February 9 to February 13, 2023, in Nagpur
- 2nd Test: February 17 to February 21, 2023, in Delhi
- 3rd Test: March 1 to February 5, 2023, in Dharamshala
- 4th Test: March 9 to March 13, 2023, in Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI: March 17, 2023, in Mumbai
- 2nd ODI: March 19, 2023, in Visakhapatnam
- 3rd ODI: March 22, 2023, in Chennai
IPL 2023
- Probably from April 2023 to May 2023 (dates yet to be announced)
June 2023: World Test Championship 2023 Final in England
- Only if India qualify, dates are yet to be announced
July - August 2023: India's tour of the West Indies
- 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 2 T20Is (fixtures yet to be announced)
September 2023: Asia Cup
- The schedule is yet to be announced by BCCI
October 10, 2023 - November 26, 2023: ICC ODI World Cup
- The schedule is yet to be announced by ICC
November - December 2023: Australia's tour of India
- Fixtures yet to be announced
December 2023 - January 2024: India's tour of South Africa
- 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20Is (fixtures yet to be announced)