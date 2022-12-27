Road to ICC ODI World Cup: Team India's complete schedule for 2023 revealed | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India's schedule for 2023

The men in blue had a blow hot blow cold kind of 2022. They dominated in mostly all the bilateral series played this year but failed to get their hands on an ICC trophy. India also failed to perform decently in the Asia Cup. The men in blue have somehow ended this year on a high after winning a Test series against Bangladesh by a margin of 2-0. The focus now entirely shifts to the One Day International World Cup that will be played in India in 2023.

India will start their preparations against Sri Lanka and the first match will be played on January 3, 2022, in Mumbai. India will look to turn their fortunes around and emerge victorious in ICC events. Here is looking at India's entire schedule for 2023.

January 2023: Sri Lanka's tour of India

1st T20: January 3, 2023, in Mumbai

January 3, 2023, in Mumbai 2nd T20: January 5, 2023, in Pune

January 5, 2023, in Pune 3rd T20: January 7, 2023, in Rajkot

January 7, 2023, in Rajkot 1st ODI: January 10, 2023 in Guwahati

January 10, 2023 in Guwahati 2nd ODI: January 12, 2023, in Kolkata

January 12, 2023, in Kolkata 3rd ODI: January 15, 2023, in Thiruvananthapuram

January - February 2023: New Zealand's tour of India

1st ODI: January 18, 2023, in Hyderabad

January 18, 2023, in Hyderabad 2nd ODI: January 21, 2023, in Raipur

January 21, 2023, in Raipur 3rd ODI: January 24, 2023, in Indore

January 24, 2023, in Indore 1st T20: January 27, 2023, in Ranchi

January 27, 2023, in Ranchi 2nd T20: January 29, 2023, in Lucknow

January 29, 2023, in Lucknow 3rd T20: February 1, 2023, in Ahmedabad

February - March 2023: Australia's tour of India

1st Test: February 9 to February 13, 2023, in Nagpur

February 9 to February 13, 2023, in Nagpur 2nd Test: February 17 to February 21, 2023, in Delhi

February 17 to February 21, 2023, in Delhi 3rd Test: March 1 to February 5, 2023, in Dharamshala

March 1 to February 5, 2023, in Dharamshala 4th Test: March 9 to March 13, 2023, in Ahmedabad

March 9 to March 13, 2023, in Ahmedabad 1st ODI: March 17, 2023, in Mumbai

March 17, 2023, in Mumbai 2nd ODI: March 19, 2023, in Visakhapatnam

March 19, 2023, in Visakhapatnam 3rd ODI: March 22, 2023, in Chennai

IPL 2023

Probably from April 2023 to May 2023 (dates yet to be announced)

June 2023: World Test Championship 2023 Final in England

Only if India qualify, dates are yet to be announced

July - August 2023: India's tour of the West Indies

2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 2 T20Is (fixtures yet to be announced)

September 2023: Asia Cup

The schedule is yet to be announced by BCCI

October 10, 2023 - November 26, 2023: ICC ODI World Cup

The schedule is yet to be announced by ICC

November - December 2023: Australia's tour of India

Fixtures yet to be announced

December 2023 - January 2024: India's tour of South Africa

2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20Is (fixtures yet to be announced)

