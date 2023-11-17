'Talented young batsman': Chapter on Rohit Sharma's achievements in old school book goes viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma at World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma is receiving all the praise and recognition he deserves for leading India to the ICC World Cup 2023 final. Rohit's contribution to the ongoing tournament has been one of the biggest factors in India's road to the upcoming epic final in Ahmedabad on November 19.

India beat New Zealand in the first semi-final clash in Mumbai on Wednesday and once against Rohit's quickfire start to help India post a huge total made a big difference. Rohit's performance with a bat and his leadership skills have impressed everyone as India aim to get their hands on silverware on Sunday.

Ahead of the summit clash, a picture of the chapter about Rohit's milestones in an old textbook has gone viral on social media. A general knowledge book in class eight highlighted Rohit's achievements and milestones before 2016 with a whole chapter.

A chapter was named 'Talented young batsman' and described Rohit's journey from his rise in domestic cricket to his exceptional performance in the ICC ODI World Cup 2015. It started with Rohit's coach Dinesh Lad spotting the batting potential of an 'off-spinner' and how the player earned a scholarship in the school.

Rohit made his international debut in June 2007 in ODIs and was part of India's T20 World Cup winnings squad in 2007. Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and scored match-winning 177 runs against West Indies to make an instant impact. However, he struggled for consistency in red-ball cricket but went on to become one of the best players of all time in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Rohit was the leading run-getter in the 2019 edition with 648 runs and has scored 550 runs in the ongoing tournament. Rohit famously broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in ODI World Cup history after smashing a century against Afghanistan and also surpassed Chris Gayle to register most sixes in the tournament history.

Latest Cricket News