T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan steps down as Afghanistan captain after ACB announces squad

Star tweaker Rashid Khan stepped down as Afghanistan's skipper after the ACB on Thursday announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman from 17 October.

Rashid, the current No.3 T20I bowler, said that his nation's cricket board didn't obtain his "consent" before announcing the selected 18-member squad.

While Rashid was given the charge of the Afghan side for the T20 showpiece, experienced Mohammad Shahzad, was named as wicket-keeper of the lot. Seniors Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran and Dawlat Zadran also made a return to the national set-up

Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were also a part of the 18-man squad. Afasr Zazai and Farid Ahmad Malik were announced as the two standby players.

“As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media,” Rashid wrote in a post on Twitter.

The leg-spinner was recently seen donning the Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in the UK. “I am taking the decision of stepping down from the roles as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side,” he added.

Afghanistan squad named by ACB: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmatullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen Ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad.

Reserve: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmad Malik.