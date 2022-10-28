T20 World Cup: Bhuvneshwar Kumar shares his take on India's death-over bowling woes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KL Rahul

Team India started their T20 World Cup with a bang by winning the first two matches and are set to face South Africa on Sunday. Star player Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently left behind Yuzvendra Chahal as India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. However, he was criticized for his bowling in the Asia Cup.

When asked if the criticism about his Asia Cup death bowling had hurt Bhuvneshwar did give the impression that he wasn't amused.

"Itni saalon mein ek baar ho gayi cheezein kharab. So ho gayi. Baat khatm. (In all these years, I have had this one off tournament. It's happened. It's done and dusted).

"Media and commentators can say a lot of things (about death bowling), but as a team, we knew that we will have our share of ups and downs.

"T20 is a format where it could be tough for bowlers and even for batters if the track is difficult. But since Asia Cup is a big event people do tend to assess you that much more."

Bhuvneshwar said he keeps away from social media during big events.

"During World Cup, I keep myself completely off from social media and have no idea what all is written about. Because it's the social media from which you come to know all these things."

Speaking about Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the tournament, Bhuvneshwar Kumar discussed the impact on the current bowling unit.

Bumrah was ruled out of the mega tournament due to a back stress fracture.

"The kind of bowler Bumrah is, certainly its a big loss for the team. It's not as if we would have to do something extra that Bumrah isn't around," Bhuvneshwar said.

"Even if Bumrah would have been around, we couldn't have done those extra things. We are doing exactly what our strengths are."

In the tournament opener against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar tormented Rizwan with his swing and he said he never expected so much swing in Australia.

"I never expected that my deliveries would swing so much. Whether I or Arshdeep got two wickets, me and Arshdeep complimented each other. So you can say I was happy," the senior bowler said.

Bhuvneshwar also confirmed that there are no assigned death bowlers.

"There is no assigned death bowler as such. You can't plan like that in cricket, where even before a tourney starts, you know who your death bowlers are.

"A lot of things are instinctive and the captain takes a call on how he assesses the situation at that very moment."

