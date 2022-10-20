T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma gives winning mantra for high-octane clash against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma opens on match against Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2022: The T20 World Cup's Super 12 stage is around the corner and the teams are gearing up for the real business part of the marquee tournament. The Super 12 stage will be kicked off with a match between defending champions Australia and New Zealand on October 22. However, the much-awaited clash between the two arch-rivals India and Pakistan is slated to be played on October 23. Ahead of the mega clash, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has given the mantra for India's win against Pakistan.

In a video posted by BCCI tv, Rohit Sharma opened up on the hype of the clash against Pakistan. "We know that this is going to happen- whenever we play Pakistan, it's always a blockbuster. People want to come out and watch and feel the atmosphere, more than anything else. Obviously, they want to enjoy the cricket as well, but at the same time, the atmosphere in the stadium for the fans, the spectators, even people watching from home- it's pretty exciting," Sharma said.

He added that the Indian team needs to stay calm to crack the Pakistan challenge and start the tournament in style. "And for us as players, of course, it's a big game - we are starting off our campaign. But, at the same time, we want to just keep ourselves quite relaxed and focused on what we need to do as individuals because that is going to be the key for us. If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game, we'll get the result that we're looking for," Sharma added.

The Indian team have a dominant record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. They have won 5 matches and have lost only one. They were outclassed by the boys in green for the first time in a World Cup game last year. Sharma also stated that the team is thinking off one step at a time. "It's been a while since we have won the World Cup. Obviously, the motive and the whole thought process is to win the World Cup, but we know that we need to do a lot of things right to get there, so one step at a time for us," Sharma said.

He added, "We can't think too far ahead. You really cannot think about semis and finals from now onwards, you just need to focus on each team that you are going to come against and try to do your best and prepare well against each team and make sure that we move in the right direction."

