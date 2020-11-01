Sydney Sixers re-sign James Vince for upcoming BBL season

Image Source : SYDNEY SIXERS/TWITTER James Vince.

Sydney Sixers have re-signed England batsman James Vince for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season. Vince, who was a member of England's World Cup-winning squad in 2019, will be back in magenta for the third straight season.

Vince played the second half of BBL 8 as a replacement for fellow England international Joe Denly before offering a powerful hand for the Sixers at the top of the order as the Sydney Sixers surged to their second-ever BBL crown last season.

The 29-year-old again joins fellow Englishman Tom Curran at the Sixers and head coach Greg Shipperd said Vince brought a wealth of experience to his squad.

"James was an integral part of our winning squad and we welcome his keenness to continue his BBL journey with us. He played an important role at the top of our order and provides on-field guidance to our younger players, particularly playing as a vital foil to Josh Philippe," Shipperd said.

"He's also very popular in our group, providing experiences as an English County captain and that helps build our strategic armoury," he added.

Sixers' BBL squad now consists of 17 players: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince

