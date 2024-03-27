Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
SRH vs MI Playing XIs: 200th Mumbai cap for Rohit; Hyderabad hand debut to Travis Head

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first with young South African pacer Kwena Maphaka replacing injured Luke Wood. Sunrisers Hyderabad also made two changes to their playing eleven with Travis Head and Jaydev Unadkat coming in.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2024 19:19 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27, 2024

Mumbai Indians win the crucial toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and elected to bowl first in their second Indian Premier League 2024 game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, March 27. 

Suryakumar Yadav misses out again as he remains at the NCA but Mumbai handed a first IPL cap to young South African pacer Kwena Maphaka who replaced injured Luke Wood in their playing eleven. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad were also forced to replace injured T Natarajan with new signing Jaydev Unadkat and added in the star Australian batter Travis Head in the place of Marco Jansen who proved expensive against KKR in the last game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

SRH impact players: Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav

MI impact players: Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera

More to follow...

