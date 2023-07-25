Tuesday, July 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Steve Smith, David Warner to retire after 5th Ashes Test at Oval? Vaughan drops bombshell ahead of Oval clash

Steve Smith, David Warner to retire after 5th Ashes Test at Oval? Vaughan drops bombshell ahead of Oval clash

Australia retained the Ashes after rain forced a draw at Manchester in the fourth Test while England will hope to draw the series in the final match.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2023 16:01 IST
Former England captain dropped a bombshell about two
Image Source : GETTY Former England captain dropped a bombshell about two Australian greats ahead of the 5th Ashes Test

Australia might have retained the Ashes as the scoreline can't go beyond 2-2 or 3-1 in Australia's favour after rain forced a draw at Manchester in the fourth Test. However, the rumors are rife that there could be some big decisions on the cards from the visitors following the series-ending Test match at the Oval. In a bombshell dropped by former England captain Michael Vaughan, the Oval Test could mark the end of career for David Warner and the final Test for Steve Smith at the venue.

Speaking to Fox Sports after the rained out Day 5 of the fourth Test, Vaughan said, "Well it’s always the case on a rainy day when the journos get a bit bored, and you start talking to a few,” Vaughan said.

“But the whisper was and I have no idea where they’re getting this whisper, but that Warner, if he plays at The Oval, it’ll probably be his last.

“Again I’m not too sure where they’ve got that. And quite a strong whisper was about Steve Smith that it could be his last time out for Australia at the Oval as well. Again, I’ve not seen that personally, but it’s just the whisper and the gossip," he said.

“It might just be the rain in Manchester that gets people talking, but that was the talk of the press box yesterday that a couple of Australian legends, greats might call it a day at The Oval," Vaughan further added as the buzz for the final Test has certainly multiplied.

Related Stories
IND vs WI: Can Virat Kohli break his own world record in the ODI series?

IND vs WI: Can Virat Kohli break his own world record in the ODI series?

Don't think Jadeja was upset with Mahi bhai at all, he was just...: Rayudu on CSK duo's rift

Don't think Jadeja was upset with Mahi bhai at all, he was just...: Rayudu on CSK duo's rift

Mohammad Amir set to play County Championship and T20 Blast for Derbyshire in 2024

Mohammad Amir set to play County Championship and T20 Blast for Derbyshire in 2024

While Warner has already announced his plan of retiring from Test cricket after the Sydney Test against Pakistan early next year, Smith still has a few years left in him, however, this could well be their last Test series in England as the next time they play the away Ashes, it will be in 2027.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News