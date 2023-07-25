Steve Smith, David Warner to retire after 5th Ashes Test at Oval? Vaughan drops bombshell ahead of Oval clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former England captain dropped a bombshell about two Australian greats ahead of the 5th Ashes Test

Australia might have retained the Ashes as the scoreline can't go beyond 2-2 or 3-1 in Australia's favour after rain forced a draw at Manchester in the fourth Test. However, the rumors are rife that there could be some big decisions on the cards from the visitors following the series-ending Test match at the Oval. In a bombshell dropped by former England captain Michael Vaughan, the Oval Test could mark the end of career for David Warner and the final Test for Steve Smith at the venue.

Speaking to Fox Sports after the rained out Day 5 of the fourth Test, Vaughan said, "Well it’s always the case on a rainy day when the journos get a bit bored, and you start talking to a few,” Vaughan said.

“But the whisper was and I have no idea where they’re getting this whisper, but that Warner, if he plays at The Oval, it’ll probably be his last.

“Again I’m not too sure where they’ve got that. And quite a strong whisper was about Steve Smith that it could be his last time out for Australia at the Oval as well. Again, I’ve not seen that personally, but it’s just the whisper and the gossip," he said.

“It might just be the rain in Manchester that gets people talking, but that was the talk of the press box yesterday that a couple of Australian legends, greats might call it a day at The Oval," Vaughan further added as the buzz for the final Test has certainly multiplied.

While Warner has already announced his plan of retiring from Test cricket after the Sydney Test against Pakistan early next year, Smith still has a few years left in him, however, this could well be their last Test series in England as the next time they play the away Ashes, it will be in 2027.

