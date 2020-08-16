A player I always admired: Steve Smith congratulates MS Dhoni on amazing career

Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @STEVE_SMITH49 A player that I always admired: Steve Smith congratulates MS Dhoni on amazing career

Cricket fraternity paid rich tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batsman posted a video on Instagram to declare the news regarding his retirement.

Australia talisman Steve Smith, who played alongside Dhoni in Indian Premier League for Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017, posted a heartfelt note for the former India captain on Instagram.

"Congrats @mahi7781 on an amazing international career. You were an incredibly tough opponent and a player that I always admired. It was an absolute pleasure to play with you for a few years at Pune and getting to know you a bit. You are a true gentleman and I wish you all the best in retirement," Smith wrote.

Dhoni and Smith both played under each other's captaincy during the time at RPS.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who considered Dhoni as his hero, also posted an emotional message for the former India captain on his retirement. (Also Read | MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina: A friendship that goes beyond the boundaries)

"A hero of mine and so many millions more all around the world. Congratulations on a quite incredible international career @mahi7781! An honour to have played against you," Buttler posted on Instragam.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate Dwayne Bravo also wished him on the retirement.

"Congratulations on a great great career my brother @mahi7781 just want to wish you all the best to you and your family I’m sure your fans will still be very happy to see you playing for @chennaiipl in this year @iplt20 so we all can see the #Helicopter #Champion," Bravo posted.

Earlier on Friday, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, as well as side's star players Suresh Raina and Deepak Chahar were among the members of the franchise who took the charter plane to Chennai for the six-day training camp.

The training camp is scheduled between August 15-20 for the preparations ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE.

