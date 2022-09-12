I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal: Former India captain Srikkanth on T20 World Cup squad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, TWITTER Srikkanth's take on T20 World Cup Squad

BCCI declared a 15-member squad on Monday for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Former India skipper and ex-chairman of the selection committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth gave his take on the team's selection.

Along with the primary squad, four standby players - Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi also made it to the list.

According to Srikkanth, instead of Harshal Patel, pacer Mohammad Shami should have been selected in the primary squad.

“If I was the chairman of the selection committee, Shami is definitely in the team. We are playing in Australia, the guy's got the real action, the guy's got bounce, he can bare the moment and he can get on early wickets, so I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal Patel," Srikkanth said on a Star Sports show.

Shami has been picked for the T20 series versus Australia and South Africa but is among the four standby players who will travel Down Under.

On the other hand, Harshal made a comeback after doing an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy for his side strain.

"Yes, Harshal Patel is a good bowler, no doubt about it, but Mohammad Shami is the right guy, I mean they can say not the scheme of things, he's only for test cricket or one day cricket but we are playing in Australia. That guy has done well last IPL, so Shami is the must in my team,” Srikkanth further added.

Comparing Shami and Harshal's T20I figures:

Shami has played 17 T20I matches and scalped 18 wickets. He has conceded 568 runs in 357 deliveries and has an economy of 3.25.

Harshal has also played 17 T20Is and has picked 23 wickets. In the 337 deliveries, he gave away 482 runs and has an economy of 20.95

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

