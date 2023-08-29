Sri Lanka finally announce Asia Cup squad less than 2 days before first match; Shanaka to lead injury-hit side

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka have announced their squad for Asia Cup 2023

Less than two days before their first game of the tournament, Sri Lanka have announced their squad for Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, August 29. Battled with injuries to probably the whole of their first-choice bowling attack, Sri Lanka have been hit really badly but somehow have managed to put together a 15-member squad featuring a new-look pace attack. Dasun Shanaka will continued to lead the side while wicketkeeper batter Kuisal Mendis has been made his deputy.

Experienced spin bowler Maheesh Theekshana will lead an inexperienced bowling attack featuring the likes of Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan. The likes of Pathirana, Biunura and Madushan have done well in the few games they have played for Sri Lanka and in the T20 leagues but are still new at the highest level.

Sri Lanka's injury list began with veteran pacer Dushmantha Chameera picking up a shoulder injury during the Lanka Premier League. Chameera was ruled out of the Asia Cup before the news of Wanindu Hasaranga came, who sustained a thigh strain during LPL. Hasranaga was earlier believed to be missing the first leg of the Asia Cup but will now miss the whole tournament.

A day before the squad announcement, Dilshan Madushanka suffered a tear in his oblique muscle and will now miss the whole tournament and another pacer Lahira Kumara, has been hit by a side strain once again, which has been a recurring injury for him. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of Asia Cup, having won the tournament last time around in the UAE in 2022 but with an inexperienced bowling attack, could see themselves struggles, especially with the 50-over format not being their stronger suit.

Sri Lanka Asia Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan

