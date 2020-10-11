Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: Bairstow departs early after SRH opt to bat

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals on indiatvnews.com. The RR face a must-win game against SRH as the side is on a four-match losing streak. The SRH, meanwhile, remain in contention for a top-4 spot but a loss could make things difficult for Warner's side. The Rajasthan Royals are boosted with the arrival of Ben Stokes, however, and it is likely that he may make an appearance tonight. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match on indiatvnews.com.

15.49 IST: Tyagi to Bairstow, OUT! Short ball and Jonny tries to hit another maximum but misses the connection and Sanju Samson takes an outstanding catch.

15.48 IST: Tyagi to Bairstow, SIX! Length ball and Bairstow punishes it over deep mid-wicket for a six.

15.44 IST: Gopal to Warner, FOUR! Not the best of connections but it was placed into the gap as the ball races away for the first boundary of the match.

15.41 IST: Archer to Bairstow, SINGLE! Archer at his best only one run from it, that too because of poor fielding.

15.38 IST: Gopal to Bairstow, SINGLE! Another good over from RR perspective only three runs from it.

15.33 IST: Archer to Warner, DOT BALL! Lethal first over from Jofra, only two runs from it.

* David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to open the innings for SRH. Jofra Archer to start the proceedings with new ball.

15.08 IST: Playing XI of RR is out

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

15.03 IST: Playing XI of SRH is out

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

15.00 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner wins toss and elects to bat first against Rajasthan Royals.

14:45 IST: Welcome to another double-header Sunday! The stage is set for the two sides which will be desperate to secure a victory to keep their claim for top-4 alive.

Brief Preview: Bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Rajasthan Royals will hope the presence of Ben Stokes gets the adrenaline flowing as they seek a revival of fortunes against a charged-up Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Rajasthan are struggling at the penultimate spot on the points table after two wins and four straight defeats, while Sunrisers have won three out of their six games so far and occupy the third position. [FULL PREVIEW]

