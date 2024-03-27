SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score: New captains Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins seek first win of season in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians score and match updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to recover from their heartbreaking start to IPL 2024 when they host Mumbai Indians in their first home game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today. Pat Cummins -led SRH fell just four runs short while chasing 208 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians also enter this game with a narrow six-run loss against Gujarat Titans in the opening game of the season. The five-time champions entered the new era under new leadership and will be under pressure to avoid two consecutive defeats at the start of the 2024 edition.

SRH have recorded just one win in their last five IPL encounters against Mumbai Indians but the game is evenly poised today. Stay tuned here to receive timely updates and score of the mega encounter in the Indian Premier League.