SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score: New captains Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins seek first win of season in Hyderabad

Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a heartbreaking four-run loss while chasing 208 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game and Mumbai Indians kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-run defeat against Gujarat Titans.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2024 18:04 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to recover from their heartbreaking start to IPL 2024 when they host Mumbai Indians in their first home game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today. Pat Cummins-led SRH fell just four runs short while chasing 208 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians also enter this game with a narrow six-run loss against Gujarat Titans in the opening game of the season. The five-time champions entered the new era under new leadership and will be under pressure to avoid two consecutive defeats at the start of the 2024 edition.

SRH have recorded just one win in their last five IPL encounters against Mumbai Indians but the game is evenly poised today. Stay tuned here to receive timely updates and score of the mega encounter in the Indian Premier League.

  • Mar 27, 2024 6:04 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will Surya play today?

    Well, Suryakumar Yadav is not playing today as well. He is yet to link up with the team and hasn't fully recovered. Surya is currently at the NCA and hasn't got clearance to participate in the IPL.

  • Mar 27, 2024 5:59 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI Squad

    Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

  • Mar 27, 2024 5:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH squad

    Pat Cummins (c), Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy.

  • Mar 27, 2024 5:51 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Captain Pat Cummins praises Bhuvneshwar ahead of MI game

  • Mar 27, 2024 5:30 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    First IPL 2024 match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

  • Mar 27, 2024 5:28 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs MI Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live cricket coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in the Indian Premier League 2024. 

    Both SRH and MI enter this game after narrow heartbreaking defeats in their opening respective games in IPL 2024 and will be looking for their first win of the season today. 

    SRH vs MI Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 8th T20 match

    Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

    Date & Time: Wednesday, March 27 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

