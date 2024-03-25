South Africa's tearaway speedster joins Delhi Capitals to bolster pace battery | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anrich Nortje celebrates after dismissing Shubman Gill.

South Africa's tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje has joined Delhi Capitals' camp for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm fast bowler has recently recovered from a back injury that cost him a place in South Africa's World Cup 2023 squad.

Nortje is coming into the IPL on the back of some reasonable match practice that he received during the CSA T20 Challenge while playing for Warriors.

The 30-year-old played three games in the CSA T20 Challenge against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, Boland and Western Province and picked up two wickets.

Notably, Nortje got injured during the second ODI of the five-match series against Australia in September after experiencing back spasms. He was subsequently ruled out of the World Cup in India.

Nortje's addition is likely to bolster the pace attack of Delhi Capitals who looked out of sorts in the game against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Delhi utilised four pace-bowling options during their clash against Punjab Kings in the form of Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar and Mitchell Marsh but barring Ishant none of the other pacers managed to make an impact.

Delhi can afford to take a breather now with Nortje's arrival as Ishant is currently recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the game against PBKS.

Ishant twisted his right ankle while trying to field the ball at mid-wicket in the sixth over of PBKS' innings and couldn't complete his quota of four overs.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2024

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara.