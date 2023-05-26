Shubman Gill smashes his 3rd century of IPL 2023, achieves special milestones

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill in action

Shubman Gill looked unstoppable in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Friday.He smashed his third century of the season off just 49 balls. His ton included 4 fours and 8 sixes. Before this the 23-year-old star batter had hit tons against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By hitting the hundred Gill climbed to third position in the list of players to hit most centuries in an IPL season. Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler smashed four centuries in the season to top the list.

Most centuries in IPL season:

Virat Kohli: 4 centuries (2016)

4 centuries (2016) Jos Buttler: 4 centuries (2022)

4 centuries (2022) Shubman Gill: 3 centuries (2023)

Gill also became the seventh batter to score a century in IPL playoffs. Moreover, he is the youngest batter, aged 23 years and 260 days to score a hundred in Playoffs.

The star batter also became the joint topper in the elite list of players to score fastest century in Playoffs in the history of the tournament,

List of players to hit fastest 100 in Playoffs:

Wriddhiman Saha (PBKS vs KKR) - 49 balls (2014 Final)

Rajat Patidar (RCB vs LSG) - 49 balls (2022 Eliminator)

Shubman Gill (GT vs MI) - 49 balls (2023 Qualifier 2)

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to bowl.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

