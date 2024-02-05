Shubman Gill apologises to Kevin Pietersen, reveals why he didn't meet after scoring hundred on day 3

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill and Kevin Pietersen

Before the start of the second Test match against England, Shubman Gill's place was in danger with no scores of substance batting at his new position in the format. He looked fluent in the first innings scoring 32 runs but then made amends in the second smashing 2nd century of his career much to the delight of the former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen who has been back Gill despite not being amongst runs in the last few games.

Pietersen had tweeted in favour of Gill on Twitter after the latter got out for 32 runs on Day 1 of the Test match last week. He had then given the example of Jacques Kallis stating that he averaged only 22 in his first 10 Tests and then ended as one of the greatest to have ever played the sport. Moreover, Pietersen had also urged the fans to give Gill time to settle down as number in the longest format.

A couple of days later, Gill stayed true to Pietersen's words and played a calm and composed knock to stretch India's lead. He scored a ton on the third day of the game and after the match, was heard apologising to Pietersen while speaking to the broadcaster. Interestingly, the 43-year-old wanted to meet Gill on the third day itself but the latter didn't come for a chat leaving the former didsappointed.

But Gill came up for a chat after India won the game and when he was told about Pietersen getting miffed, the young India cricketer apologised first and then clarified that he had to go for scans on his injured index finger after batting for a long period. "I am sorry for not meeting but I had to go for the scans on my injured finger, hence had to go," Gill said while explaining the reason to Pietersen.