Bowlers help Bangladesh snap embarassing streak in New Zealand with nine-wicket win in Napier

Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib broke the back of New Zealand's batting order and picked up three-wicket hauls each while playing at McLean Park in Napier.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2023 7:42 IST
Bangladesh.
Bangladesh.

The pace-bowling duo of Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam scripted history for its country as Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in an ODI game in New Zealand on Saturday, December 23. Playing at McLean Park in Napier, Tanzim and Shoriful ran riot and demolished New Zealand's batting order up front to set up the nine-wicket victory for their side.

Having already lost the series, the Bangla Tigers took the field intending to salvage their pride. Nazmul Hossain Shanto got lucky with the coin flip and invited the hosts to put a score on the board. The decision bore fruit for the visitors as both Tanzim and Shoriful made the ball talk early on and never let any Kiwi batter feel comfortable in the middle.

In-form batters, Will Young (26 off 43 deliveries) and skipper Tom Latham (21 off 34 balls) tried to display their magic with the willow once again but it wasn't to be and were removed by Shoriful.

Apart from Young and Latham, Josh Clarkson (16 runs) and Adithya Ashok (10 runs) were the only ones to reach the double digits and New Zealand's struggle in the middle came to an end in the 32nd over of the innings with just 98 runs on the board.

Soumya Sarkar played a crucial role in cleaning up the Kiwi tail as he bagged 3/18 in six overs and was the third bowler from Bangladesh to pick up a three-for in the game.

Chasing just 99 to win the game and end their 18-ODI losing streak against the Kiwis in New Zealand, Bangladesh openers Sarkar and Anamul Haque Bijoy walked out to bat.

Soumya, who came into the game on the back of an imperious century was forced to retire hurt after he struggled with some issue in his right eye.

With 15 runs on the board, Anamul was joined by his captain Nazmul and the two added 69 runs for the second wicket to put an end to New Zealand's hopes of making a comeback into the contest. Though Anamul got out at an individual score of 37, the Bangladesh skipper hit the winning runs in the 16th over to scale the target down. 

