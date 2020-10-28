Shane Warne rips apart Marlon Samuels for distasteful comments on Ben Stokes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marlon Samuels (left) and Ben Stokes (right) have shared a turbulent relationship over the years.

Australian spin legend Shane Warne gave an earful to Marlon Samuels on Wednesday after the West Indies cricketer made distasteful remarks against Ben Stokes and wife, and Warne as well, in Instagram a day earlier.

I’ve just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It’s a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 28, 2020

The West Indies cricketer went on an abusive rant against Stokes on social media and also dragged the Englishman's wife into the matter implying that she could spend 14 days with him and he would turn her Jamaican in 14 seconds.

Stokes, earlier during a BBC podcast, joked he wouldn’t wish the 14 days of quarantine on his worst enemy in the Jamaican cricketer.

The comments didn't sit well with Samuels, who took to Instagram and wrote: “No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b*tch still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn har into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f***ing superior skin tone (sic)."

In another post soon after, he took a potshot at Warne.

“ICC cricketing world ben b*tch stokes Shane b*tch warn and a few b*tch west Indians cricketers who sell out sextillion7thpower nothing to f*ck with my army bigger and we richer (sic),” he wrote in the post, captioning it ‘yes I am the bad guy so what!’.

Samuels and Stokes share a turbulent relationship since 2015 when the Jamaican mocked salute Stokes after dismissing him during a Test match in Grenada. The duo had another face off in 2016 during the T20 World Cup final when the England cricketer made some comment to Samuels.

The derogatory remarks from Samuels comes at a time when Ben Stokes has just started to find form in IPL 2020 after joining the tournament in the UAE late over his father's prolonged illness.

While runs and wicket didn't come his way upon arrival, the burly New Zealand born all-rounder chose mighty Mumbai Indians to announce his arrival with a 107-run blazing knock in RR win.

