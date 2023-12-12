Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
  Shakib Al Hasan ready to sacrifice T20 league contracts, to prioritise playing for Bangladesh

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided not to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) in a bid to give his time to the national team. Bangladesh performance in the ODI World Cup under Shakib's captaincy has been criticised a lot.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2023 15:33 IST
Shakib Al Hasan
Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to prioritise his national team over T20 leagues in order to prolong his international career across all three formats. He is currently recovering from a finger injury sustained during the World Cup and Shakib is eyeing domestic T20 tournament to return to action and not in Indian Premier League (IPL) or Pakistan Super League (PSL). 

He has decided to opt out of both tournaments with an eye to spend more time with the national team and also be part of the side in the T20 World Cup set to be played in June 2024. He has also insisted that his priority is to play for Bangladesh across all three formats and even at 36 years of age, is not eyeing to hang his boots from any of the formats.

"I did not give my name in IPL and so there a window will be opened and when my manager gave my name in PSL I told him to withdraw it and my name is not there in PSL so my plan is to give all this time to national team because I will sacrifice the franchise tournament that I used to play. I am playing in three formats and hope that I can continue that but no one knows about (the) future and what is in store but till now I have the desire to play cricket for a long time," Shakib said according to ICC.

The all-rounder missed the Test series against New Zealand at home and will also not tour New Zealand for the white-ball series with the team. It will take more time for Shakib Al Hasan to recover from his finger injury. "I was hoping that I will be going to New Zealand for the ODI and T20I series as now the team is departing for the tour and I was planning in that way because I felt I will be ok by four week. But I have consulted a doctor two days back and he asked me to wait as I will need another two weeks and later start the rehabilitation.

"It is taking more time than expected as it will need six weeks and the next option is that after doing the rehabilitation and gaining fitness I don't see any other way before BPL and there is election and so I will be busy so I will return to competitive cricket through BPL and can play from the start of BPL by getting full fitness," Shakib added.

