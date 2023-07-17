Shakib Al Hasan achieves huge world record, not even Virat Kohli is close

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shakib Al Hasan won the player of the series against Afghanistan in T20Is

Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh concluded on Sunday (July 16) with the home team sealing the T20I series 2-0 with a comfortable win in the second and final game. Bangladesh chased down 117 runs without much fuss with six wickets in hand. The visitors had won the three-match ODI series 2-1 but were outclassed completely in the shortest format of the game. Shakib Al Hasan was the star for Bangladesh as he won the Player of the Series award.

The star all-rounder scored 37 runs in two outings at an average of 132.14 and also picked four wickets at an impeccable average of 10.50 in seven overs he bowled in the series. He thoroughly deserved the player of the series award and in the process, also created a huge world record as well. Shakib Al Hasan became the first ever player in the history of international cricket to win at least five Player of the Series awards in each of the three formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

He has so far won the said award five times in Tests, seven times in ODIs and five times in T20Is. Shakib Al Hasan has so far won the Player of the Series award a staggering 17 times in his international career. Only Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are ahead of him in this aspect with 20 Player of the Series awards each. However, both players do not have five such awards in each format.

While Tendulkar played only one T20I in his career and he won the Player of the Series award 15 times in ODIs and five times in Tests. As far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he has won Player of the Series award seven times in the shortest format and 10 times in ODIs. But when it comes to Tests, he has won the award only thrice. With India playing quite a few Test matches over the next couple of years, Virat Kohli has a chance to add more such awards to his tally in red-ball cricket.

Most of the Player of the Series awards Player Name Awards Tests ODIs T20Is Virat Kohli 20 3 10 7 Sachin Tendulkar 20 5 15 0 Shakib Al Hasan 17 5 7 5 Jacques Kallis 15 9 6 0 Sanath Jayasuriya 13 2 11 0

Latest Cricket News