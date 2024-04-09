Shahrukh to make his GT debut among 3 changes? Predicting Gujarat Titans' likely XI for IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gujarat Titans have lost three out of their five games played so far in the 2024 edition of the IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) have lost their way a bit in the 2024 edition of the IPL after starting the tournament with a couple of wins in three games. However, they have gone on to lose both their next games against the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants and their campaign has suddenly gone pear-shaped with questions on the playing XI and bench strength. However, against Rajasthan Royals, they will have to be at their A-game and that would mean a few changes to the playing XI.

The Titans were done with Wriddhiman Saha and replaced him with BR Sharath, who looked a bit tentative on his IPL debut. The Titans have gone in with Kane Williamson as David Miller's replacement and with the left-hander still unavailable, Matthew Wade could be looked at in Jaipur. Wade will not only keep wickets, but also give a middle-order left-hand option while finishing the innings. With Sai Susharsan opening the innings now for the Titans, Abhinav Manohar too is likely to be brought in in the middle order with Vijay Shankar going up to No 3.

While Shahrukh Khan is an option for Titans too and if they'd feel that they were getting more from Azmatullah Omarzai, that change could also be possible with BR Sharath retaining his place as the keeper. The bowling attack is doing well and Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma are likely to retain their spots.

Darshan Nalkande as the pace-bowling all-rounder, who could be a decent hitter late in the order could prove to be key to this GT line-up who are still trying to piece themselves together after losing Hardik Pandya.

GT's likely playing XI against Rajasthan Royals: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore/ Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Azmatullah Omarzai/Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma