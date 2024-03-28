RR vs DC pitch report: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur play?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RR vs DC.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) look all geared up to take on each other in the ninth game of the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28 and it will be the second home game for Rajasthan this season.

An emerging trend can be concerning for Delhi ahead of the game on Thursday. The home side has won all eight games of the season and since Rajasthan will be playing at home and are riding on the winning momentum, they are yet again the favourites to clinch the contest.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson is in great touch and will be expected to lead them from the front again. Trent Boult will be spearheading the pace attack like always and can pose a threat with the new ball.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch to be used for the game is expected to be two-paced and that can make shot-making a difficult task for the batters. The mercury is on the rise in Jaipur and that would bring the spinners into the game as the wicket will be slightly on the drier side.

The average first innings score at the venue is 175 ( based on the previous season and the only game played in Jaipur this season). Teams batting first at the venue have won four times since the last season whereas the teams chasing have only won twice.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2024

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara.