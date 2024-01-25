Sarfaraz Khan refuses to give up! Slams 89-ball century against England Lions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan has to consider himself unlucky to not play for India so far despite piling up a mountain of runs season after season in domestic cricket. He is being tried at the India A level but is yet to get that elusive India call-up in the Test format. When Virat Kohli pulled out of the first two Test matches against England, many thought it was finally time for Sarfaraz to make it to the Indian team. However, it wasn't to be as yet again, the selectors ignored him calling up Rajat Patidar in the Test squad to replace Kohli.

Disappointment would've been at its peak for Sarfaraz Khan but the man didn't give up and has continued to pile up runs. In the ongoing four-day match between India A and England Lions, the 26-year-old has smashed an 89-ball century making is case even stronger. He came out to bat after India A lost Tilak Varma and the score was 174/2 and since then, Sarfaraz hasn't looked back plundering runs at will.

Clearly, he is breaking the door of the Indian team with his batting and has to be the next man in line in case India needs one more batter in their line-up in the near future in Tests. Only in 44 first-class matches, he has scored 3751 runs at an average in excess of 68 with 13 centuries and 11 fifties and it remains to be seen how many runs he scores in the ongoing game against England Lions.

India A on top against England Lions

As far as the match is concerned, India A are clearly on top thanks to their bowling effort nipping out the opposition for just 152 runs in the first innings. Akash Deep was the star bowler for the hosts picking up four wickets while spinners - Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar accounted for two and one wicket respectively. In response, India A openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal scored 58 and 105 runs respectively before Sarfaraz Khan came out and started bashing the bowlers all around the park.