Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan gets married in Kashmir; Chris Gayle, Suryakumar Yadav lead warm wishes

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan got married in Kashmir

Mumbai and Delhi Capitals batter Sarfaraz Khan pulled off a rabbit out of the hat as he announced his wedding on social media on Sunday, August 6. Sarfaraz, 25, got married to a young woman belonging to the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Several videos from the ceremony with Sarfaraz dressed in a shiny black sherwani surfaced on social media before the right-handed batter himself confirmed the news with a picture with his wife on Instagram.

"Alhamdulillah married," Sarfaraz wrote as he was soon bestowed with warm regards and wishes from his teammates, former colleagues and other members of cricket fraternity. Chris Gayle, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Khaleel Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sikandar Raza, Mandeep Singh and former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar were among several others to congratulate him on his special day.

Sarfaraz reportedly in a conversation with a local media outlet said that his marriage was destined to happen in Kashmir. The promising batter also opened up on his aspirations of playing for India saying that if it has to happen, it eventually will and he will definitely don the Indian jersey.

Sarfaraz, who has been on the fringes of getting a national call-up in Test cricket for the past 12 months or so, has been smashing runs left, right and centre in first-class cricket. He may have had a poor Duleep trophy with just 54 runs to his name in four innings, however, after 58 innings of 39 matches, he still has a whopping average of 74.1 in first-class cricket with 3559 runs to his name.

Sarfaraz missed a Test call-up for India on two occasions, first in Bangladesh last year in December and in June before the West Indies series. He may have had a poor IPL and still needs to work on his limited-overs skills, however, he has shown that he has enough and more talent to succeed in red-ball cricket having scored mountains of runs in Ranji Trophy over the last three seasons.

