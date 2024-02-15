Sachin Tendulkar visits Taj Mahal, explores symbol of love with wife | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sachin Tendulkar visits the Taj Mahal.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid a visit to the Taj Mahal with his wife Anjali, a day after Valentine's Day. The Indian legend continues to be one of the most loved sporting personalities as his fans unsurprisingly went excited to catch his glimpse.

Tendulkar and his wife Anjali explored the symbol of love in tight security as the police officers prevented the fans from entering within their proximity. The fans, however, chanted their hero's name when the two were clicking pictures in front of the Taj. The Master Blaster waived to thank his fans.

The craze for him kept at the stratosphere until he was present at the monument. During his walk at the Taj and the nearby Agra Fort, the fans kept following him in numbers. He and his wife clicked pictures at the Diana bench at the Taj.

The Master Blaster retired from International cricket in 2013 after playing his last Test at his home venue - Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Notably, Tendulkar still continues to send his fans in awe with his appearances in the Road Safety World Series. He was seen in action in both the first two seasons of the tournament.

Tendulkar leads the India Legends team in the retired cricketers league. He was the leading run-scorer for the India Legends and third overall in the first edition of the tournament in 2020/21. Tendulkar had made 233 runs in 7 matches of that edition with his team going on to win the trophy.

He was also seen in action in the previous edition of it. This time Tendulkar was the third-highest run-scorer and 18th overall. The Indian legend made 85 runs in 6 matches with his team yet again winning the title.

(Inputs from Ankur Kumar)