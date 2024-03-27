RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 9 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : FEF efefefef

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ninth match of Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday, March 28. Rajasthan kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a dominant win against Lucknow Super Giants and can regain the top spot in the points table with a win against Delhi.

Sanju Samson played a captain's knock by smashing 82 runs against LSG and rejuvenated Riyan Parag added crucial 43 runs to help RR post 193. LSG almost pulled off a successful chase but a late impressive bowling from Sandeep Sharma helped the Royals record a 20-run win.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant made his famous return to competitive cricket but failed to make an impact in guiding Delhi against the Punjab Kings in their opening game. Delhi suffered a four-wicket while defending 174 runs against PBKS after a poor show by batters.

RR vs DC Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 9th T20 match

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date & Time: Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), David Warner

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

RR vs DC Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The In-form youngster has established himself as a reliable opener for the Royals in the last couple of seasons. Jaiswal was the leading run-getter for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 with 625 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 163.61. Jaiswal smashed 60 runs off just 31 balls against Delhi Capitals when both teams last played in 2023.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The experienced Indian spinner boasts impressive numbers for the Royals and IPL. Chahal took just one wicket in the opening game against Lucknow but remains the biggest threat for Delhi in the upcoming game. He bowled a match-winning three-wicket spell against Delhi in the latest encounter between two teams in IPL 2023 and will be looking for a similar impact on Thursday.

IPL 2024 Match 9 probable predicted XIs:

RR probable playing XI: Yashavi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riayn Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult.

DC probable playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.