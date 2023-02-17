Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni, Sehwag picks best IPL captain

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

Virender Sehwag has picked the best Indian Premier League captain according to him between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. The former India player chose Mumbai Indians' Rohit Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni as the best IPL captain, ahead of the 16th edition of the tournament beginning on the 31st of March.

the reason behind Sehwag's choice is the number of trophies won by their franchises in the last 15 years. While Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL side with five trophies, Chennai Super Kings have won four titles so far and are in the second position.

"The numbers tell you everything. See, MS Dhoni had the experience of captaining the Indian team and then he became the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma's first captaincy stint was with the Mumbai Indians, and from there, his journey to success began.

"So, that's why he deserves more credit. Much like Sourav Ganguly, who became the captain of the Indian team and tried new and different things.

Under his leadership, India became the number one one-day team.

That's why my pick is Rohit Sharma," Sehwag told Star Sports during a programme to celebrate 15 years of the IPL.

However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had a contradictory opinion.

"I will give my vote to Dhoni, because from the very first year, he has played for a single franchise. He has played a huge role in making the franchise successful. The way he has captained his team has been extraordinary. Other captains also have done well and have won the tournament. But I think, overall, my vote will definitely go to Dhoni," said Harbhajan.

"If you look at the trophies - Rohit Sharma has won five trophies, while MS Dhoni has won four. I have played for both teams. My heart still keeps beating for Mumbai Indians since I have played there for 10 years but those two years at CSK taught me a lot."

