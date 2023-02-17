WATCH | KL Rahul grabs one handed blinder as Ravindra Jadeja achieves historic feat in 2nd Test vs Australia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, SCREENGRAB KL Rahul grabs blinder

WATCH | India's vice-captain KL Rahul displayed his best in the field when he grabbed a stunner to send the Aussie opener Usman Khawaja back in the first innings of the Delhi Test. India and Australia are rubbing shoulders in Delhi in the second Test of the four-match series and as Australia got off to a good start, India made a comeback with Ashwin starring for the hosts. Meanwhile, India made further inroads when they got the prized wicket of opener Usman Khawaja on the back of a stunner from Rahul.

Khawaja was going solid in his 80s and was eyeing a ton with his unorthodox shots on Day 1. But Ravindra Jadeja applied breaks to the Aussie opener's car as he trapped him on a reverse sweep. Jadeja pitched the ball fuller and on the leg stump as Khawaja targeted the offside on a reverse. However, Rahul was placed near the point and made a big stretch to his right to hold on to the fast-going ball. Khawaja was left surprised and disappointed as he missed out on a 14th Test hundred.



With this wicket, Ravindra Jadeja picked his 250th Test wicket and became the fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to 250 Test wickets and 2500 Test runs. Earlier, Australia had won the toss and decided to bat first on a surface that is aiding the spinners. The visitors made a good start as they put on 91 runs for the loss of only one wicket. But India made a strong comeback with Ashwin accounting for Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the same over before lunch. Even though Khawaja's 81 helped Australia get some runs on the board, India kept getting wickets to not let Australia step ahead in the match. At the time of Tea, Australia went back with 199 runs on the board at the loss of 6 wickets. Ashwin took 3 wickets, while Mohammed Shami took one wicket.

