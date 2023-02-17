Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND-W vs ENG-W, T20 World Cup, Live Streaming | When and where to watch India vs England on TV, online?

With a place in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup up for grabs, Women in Blue will look to punch their ticket as they take on England on Saturday (February 18). Having already won two matches in the group stage, the clash between India women and England women will be a top of the table clash. Ahead of the crunch group stage contest, here are all the details of the India women vs England women T20 World Cup contest including live streaming.

When will India Women vs England Women's T20 World Cup match take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be held on February 18, Saturday.

Where will India Women vs England Women's T20 World Cup match take place?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

When will India Women vs England Women's T20 World Cup match start?

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will start at 6:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live broadcast of India Women vs England Women's T20 World Cup match on TV?

Live broadcast of the T20 World Cup match between India Women vs England Women will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women vs England Women's T20 World Cup match online?

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between India Women vs England Women will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar,

England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

