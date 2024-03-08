Friday, March 08, 2024
     
  Rohit Sharma trumps Babar Azam, levels Steve Smith with 12th Test century

India are in pole position in the ongoing fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala. In response to the visitors' 218 in the first innings, India have already taken a lead with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill plundering runs at will even as the former has slammed his 12th Test ton.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2024 11:32 IST
IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Team India is dominating England in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. After skittling the visitors out for a paltry score of 218 runs, the hosts are batting well with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill plundering runs. The India skipper has also reached his 12th Test ton much to the delight of the fans. This is also his ninth century in the World Test Championship (WTC) history going past Pakistan's Babar Azam who has scored eight tons so far.

Rohit Sharma is now on level terms with Steve Smith who also has nine tons since 2019 when WTC started. Smith is in action in the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, he could score only 11 runs before getting out. In WTC though, he has nine tons in 45 Test matches (77 innings) while Rohit has reached there in just 32 Tests (54 innings) at an average of more than 50. The duo now is jointly at the fourth position in the list of most centuries scored in WTC.

Joe Root is on top in this aspect with 13 centuries while Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has crossed the 100-run mark 11 times. Kane Williamson of New Zealand is at the third place with 10 scores in excess of 100. As for Babar who has eight tons, he has done it in 29 Tests (52 innings).

Players with most centuries in WTC history

Players Centuries scored
Joe Root 13
Marnus Labuschagne 11
Kane Williamson 10
Rohit Sharma 9
Babar Azam 8

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has also gone past David Warner in the list of players with most runs in international cricket. He needed 101 runs before the start of the innings and the captain has scored a century to also go past him at the highest level of cricket. As for the Test match, India are in an extremely strong position and England will have to pick wickets quickly to make sure the lead doesn't go out of their hands.

