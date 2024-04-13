Rohit Sharma in CSK? Former England cricketer makes startling prediction for IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians and there were strong and harsh reactions from the fans in the immediate aftermath. Hardik is still facing a lot of hate from the fans and is being booed in the stadium as well while several reports around Rohit pondering to leave the franchise next year have also surfaced. However, nothing has been confirmed yet but former England cricketer Michael Vaughan feels this is the last year for the five-time IPL winning captain in the MI jersey.

According to him, Rohit Sharma will replace MS Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad next year and also become the captain of the side. The latter, ahead of the ongoing season of IPL, handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad but Vaughan reckons the shift was only for a year and Rohit will take over the leadership from him in IPL 2025.

"Will he (Rohit Sharma) go to Chennai? Replace Dhoni? Gaikwad is doing it (the captaincy) this year, and it might be just (an act of) holding position for Rohit next year. I see him in Chennai," Vaughan said while speaking on the BeerBiceps podcast. Vaughan also opened up on the way the captaincy change was handled by Mumbai Indians and felt that there was miscommunication. He also opined that Rohit should've led this season and Hardik could've taken over from him next year with proper communication.

"He has been asked to captain Mumbai Indians; who is going to say no to that? He has been given a job that every single Indian cricketer would like to do. I just believe the communication wasn't right. I personally would've captained Rohit. The sensible move would've been for Rohit to carry on as MI captain with Hardik in mind for next year or two," Vaughan added.