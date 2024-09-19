Legends League Cricket 2024 Live: When and where to watch all LLC 2024 games live on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : LLC/X Legends League 2024 live streaming and telecast

LLC 2024: The defending champions Manipal Tigers are set to take on Irfan Pathan-led Konark Suryas Odisha in the opening match of the Legends League Cricket 2024 in Jodhpur on Friday, September 2024. The recently-retired Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik are set for their debuts in the biggest T20 cricket league for the legendary cricketers.

The third edition of the tournament will be played at four different venues, including a final in Srinagar on October 16. Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal defeated Suresh Raina's Hyderabad in the 2023 edition and will once again enter the tournament as favourites with big names Imran Khan, Thisara Perera and Pragyan Ojha in their ranks.

Legends League Cricket 2024 live streaming and telecast

When is the Legends League Cricket 2024 starting?

The Legends League Cricket 2024 will begin on September 20 and the final will be played on October 16.

At what time do the Legends League Cricket 2024 matches begin?

The Legends League Cricket 2024 matches will begin at 03:00 and 07:00 PM IST.

Legends League Cricket 2024 venues

The Legends League Cricket 2024 matches will be played in Jodhpur, Suraj, Jammu and Srinagar.

Where can you watch the Legends League Cricket 2024 matches live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of all matches on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the Legends League Cricket 2024 online in India?

The all 25 matches are available for live streaming on FanCode application and website for India-based users.

Legends League Cricket 2024 Teams

Ultimate Toyam Hyderabad: Suresh Raina (C), Peter Trego, Isuru Udana, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sudeep Tyagi, Monty Panesar, Shivakant Shukla, Shadab Jakati, Ricardo Powell, Abid Nabi, Chadwich Walton, Rikke Clarke, Jaskaran Malhotra, George Worker, Yogesh Nagar, Samiullah Shinwari, Nuwan Pradeep, Bipul Sharma.

Southern Superstars: Dinesh Karthik (C), Parthiv Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Abdur Razzak, Hamilton Masakadza, Martin Guptill, Suranga Lakmal, Elton Chigumbura, Chathuranga De Silva, Chirag Gandhi, Hamid Hassan, Jeevan Mendis, Jesal Karia, Monu Kumar, Pawan Negi, Robin Bist, Shreevats Goswami, Suboth Bhati.

India Capitals: Ian Bell (C), Dwayne Smith, Ashley Nurse, Dhawal Kulkarni, Dhruv Rawal, Barinder Sran, Ravi Bopara, Parvinder Awana, Naman Ojha, Chris Mpofu, Iqbal Abdulla, Kirk Edwards, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal, Rahul Sharma, Gnaneswara Rao, Faiz Fazal, Colin De Grandhomme, Bharat Chipli, Ben Dunk.

Gujarat Greats: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Chris Gayle, Mohammad Kaif, S. Sreesanth, Ishwar Pandey, Debarata Das, Manan Sharma, John Mooney, Yashpal Singh, Asghar Afghan, Jerome Taylor, Lendl Simmons, Liam Plunkett, Morne Van Wyk, Samar Quadri, Seekkuge Prasanna, Shannon Gabriel, Kamau Leverock.

Konark Suryas Odisha: Irfan Pathan (C), Ross Taylor, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayadu, Pravin Tambe, Kevon Cooper, Jesse Ryder, Kevin O'Brien, Fidel Edwards, Richard Levi, Vinay Kumar, KP Appanna, Ben Laughlin, Dilshan Munaweera, Diwesh Pathania, Navin Stewart, Rajesh Bishnoi, Shabaz Nadeem.

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (C), Thisara Perera, Solomon Mire, Manoj Tiwary, Pragyan Ojha, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Imran Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Sheldon Cottrel, Abu Nechim, Amit Verma, Amitoze Singh, Anureeth Singh, Asela Gunaratne, Dan Christian, Praveen Gupta, Rahul Shukla.