Protest erupts after bureaucrat dies due to medical negligence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

A bureaucrat died due to medical negligence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

A massive protest erupted on Thursday after a 33-year-old Rajasthan bureaucrat died of medical negligence on Wednesday, her relatives alleged. Identified as Priyanka Bishnoi, the bureaucrat was posted as sub-divisional magistrate in Jodhpur. She died at a hospital in Ahmedabad two weeks after she underwent surgery at a hospital in Jodhpur.

Her death on Thursday sparked anger among the Bishnoi community and her relatives demanded a police case against the owner of the Jodhpur hospital and the doctors. In the meantime, Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agrawal ordered an inquiry by a five-member team.

It should be noted that the officer underwent surgery earlier this month at the Vasundhara Hospital in Jodhpur but her condition deteriorated after the surgery and was shifted to Ahmedabad. She allegedly went into a coma after she was given an excess dosage of anesthesia during her surgery, according to her relatives.

Bishnoi community members alleged a conspiracy behind the bureaucrat's death and demanded a CBI probe.

In the meantime, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled her death as "extremely sad" and said, "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this grief."