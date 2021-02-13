IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma becomes first to slam century in all formats against four countries

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rohit Sharma broke several records as he reached his 7th Test century against England in Chennai.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was at the top of his game as he slammed his seventh Test century on Day 1 of the second Test against England in Chennai. Sharma, playing his natural aggressive game throughout the innings, reached his hundred in 130 deliveries.

Rohit's innings remained the only shining light in the Indian top-order after Shubman Gill and captain Virat Kohli were dismissed on a duck, while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 21.

With his first Test century against England, Rohit broke several records:

1st cricketer in the history of the game to slam centuries against four countries in all the formats of the game. Rohit scored centuries against Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England in all the formats (ODIs, T20Is and Tests) of the game.

7 All of Rohit Sharma's first seven centuries have come in India, which is now a record for Indian batsman. Mohammad Azharuddin earlier held the record with his first-six centuries at home.

4 This was Rohit Sharma's fourth century in the World Test Championship, which is the highest by an Indian batsman. Rohit remains only behind Australia's Marnus Labuschagne in the overall list, who has five centuries to his name.

Earlier in the game, Rohit Sharma added 85 runs for the second wicket with Pujara (21, 58 balls, 2 fours) and appeared to be steering India to a good position before the spinners struck.

First, Jack Leach (1/23) tossed one up to get Pujara edge one to Ben Stokes at slip before Moeen (1/32 in 6 overs) scalped the prize wicket of Kohli.

The home side, batting first after Kohli won the toss and batted, suffered an early jolt when the pacy Olly Stone, playing his second Test, dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck.