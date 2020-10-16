IPL 2020: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan opts to bat first vs MI; hands IPL debut to Chris Green

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR new skipper Eoin Morgan.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ new skipper Eoin Morgan has opted to bat first after winning the toss against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Match 32 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The Irishman also handed debut to Australian all-rounder Chris Green for the game and also brought in Shivam Mavi while dropping Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Tom Banton.

"We are gonna bat first. The wicket looks good, hopefully we can get good score on the board. It all happened yesterday, DK came to myself and head coaches, decided it is better for the team and he also needs to focus on his batting. It just shows the culture we've created. We have made two changes. Banton and Nagarkoti go out. Mavi and Green come in," said the new skipper.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma must be feeling confident ahead of the game given they have won all four of their last games. The skipper decided to change his winning combination with Nathan Coulter-Nile coming in for James Pattinson as he wishes to keep player fresh for the later part of the season.

"Feel confident. We had a great last game here, it's another challenge to come out and chase a target. It gives us another opportunity to come out and express ourselves. It is important to make sure everyone are fresh, not playing for a long period is easy for players to get injured. We have one change. James Pattinson misses out and Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in. We are managing the workload and that's the thought behind it," Sharma said after the toss.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage