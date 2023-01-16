Robin Uthappa condemns Indian team's rotation policy, hints at reason for India's poor outing in ICC events

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Robin Uthappa condemns Indian team's rotation policy

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has condemned the Indian team's consistent rotation policy. The former Indian batter has stated that there is insecurity among players due to the fact of resting the players even after performing well. The Indian team has for some time making a few changes to the team.

Speaking to PTI, Uthappa cited the example of Kuldeep Yadav getting rested from the second Test against Bangladesh after producing a player of the match performance in the first match. He also hinted at this being the reason behind India's poor outing in ICC events. "Kuldeep was 'Player of the Match' in the first Test against Bangladesh and he was out of the team for the next match; it doesn't give (send) a good message. Yes, you can explain things to Kuldeep once but this gives (sends) a wrong message to the young players that even after getting the 'Player of the Match', your place in the team is not assured," Uthappa said.



'There is insecurity in team': Uthappa

The former Indian batter added that there is a sense of insecurity in the team. It has to be noted that Yadav scalped eight wickets against Bangladesh in the opening Test but was replaced by Jaydev Unadkat for the second Test. "I think there is a lack of sense of security among the players in the team. There have been constant changes in the team for a long time, when a player does not feel safe, he always remains with the mindset of saving his place in the team," the former Indian batter added.

Uthappa also stated that teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are successful in IPL because they don't make frequent changes. "You look at IPL, most of the times such teams have won the titles which have made fewer changes in the playing XI. The success of Chennai (Super Kings) and Mumbai (Indians) also proves this," Uthappa said.

The Indian Board BCCI has shortlisted a pool of 20 players for the ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian team is making a few changes to the XI and trying to find the best mix for the fabled World Cup. They have defeated Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series by 3-0 to start the year on a high note. India next face New Zealand in an ODI series, starting on January 18.

