Road Safety World Series 2022: When and where to watch India Legends take on New Zealand Legends | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@RSWORLDSERIES) India Legends in Action

Highlights India Legends are the defending champions

India have won their first match against South Africa

The match will be played at Holkar Stadium Indore

Road Safety World Series 2022: Defending champions Indian have had an amazing start to their title defense campaign. The Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian team had a comfortable win over South Africa Legends by a margin of 61-runs. The Indian contingency is up against the mighty Kiwis on September 19, 2022. The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India Legends right now are stationed in the second spot in the points table as their match against West Indies got rained out.

Ross Taylor's side, on the other hand, was steamrolled by South Africa and was handed a crushing defeat by nine wickets in their first match of the tournament. Contrary to India's position, New Zealand Legends as of now are languishing at the bottom of the table. Before India Legends take on New Zealand legend, here are the streaming details of how and where to watch it:

When will the match be played?

The match will be played on September 19, 2022

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

At what time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST

ALSO READ | Road Safety World Series 2022: Tournament in nustshell, everything about format, schedule, squads & fixtures

Which channel will televise the match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends?

The match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

Which application will live stream the match?

The match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma

India Legends Probable XI: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett

New Zealand Legends probable XI: Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (captain), Neil Broom, Jacob Oram, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins (wicketkeeper), Bruce Martin, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett

Latest Cricket News