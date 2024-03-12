Ricky Ponting makes bold prediction on Steve Smith's T20 World Cup selection

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has made a bold prediction regarding Steve Smith's potential selection in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Ponting feels that Smith can make it to Australia's T20 World Cup squad but might not get an opportunity in the playing XI.

"You love having guys like him around because of the experience and the calming influence that you can have around a team during a World Cup," Ponting told the ICC.

"But the other thing you always have to be mindful of is what role can he play?

"So I would think if Steve Smith does find his way into the squad, I don't think he will be in the starting XI.

"And I think that's probably been shown the last couple of weeks with the series they just played in New Zealand. I think he opened the batting in a couple of those games, but not all of those games and they're sort of spreading the load around a little bit trying to find their right combination, but would I have him in the squad?

"I think I'd have him in the squad, but he wouldn't be in my starting XI," he added.

Ricky Ponting on Australia's next T20I captain

Meanwhile, Ponting believes that Mitchell Marsh is going to lead the 2021 T20 World Cup winners in the upcoming edition of the tournament and that "he has matured a lot as a player".

"I think he will (be T20I captain) and I think he deserves it as well as he has matured a lot as a player," Ponting told.

"He's certainly a leader of men, which hasn't only been just the last few months. I remember, five or six years ago when Justin Langer took over as the coach of the Australian team, he actually named Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head as joint vice-captains of the Test team.

"So leadership has always been in the back of the selectors' minds as far as Mitchell Marsh is concerned.

"I think you want continuity around that role. Pat's (Pat Cummins) not going to play potentially all those T20 games throughout the season leading into a World Cup. The fast bowlers are probably always going to be rotated more than what the top-order batsmen are. So I think for continuity purposes and the fact that Mitch's record when he's captain is very good, I think he will be the captain going forward."